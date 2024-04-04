Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Easter Weekend

Ivan Saul Cutler / April 4, 2024

In Greensboro, Easter weekend incorporated “eggcitement” among many children and joyous exaltation in the fields and churches with prayer, praise and passion.

Under bright skies at Calvary Christian Center, scores of children exuberantly frolicked, racing around the grassy field to fill their baskets with candy filled colorful eggs, some containing money. Afterwards, they shared their sweet discoveries, bouncing around the inflatables, getting their faces painted and enjoying the day with friends and family.

In joyous praise of Resurrection Day, hundreds of members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church congregated for “No Greater Love,” singing and swaying together, publicly receiving Baptism and enjoying a praiseworthy picnic at Levette Field, Nocho Park.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

