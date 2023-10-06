Dudley routs rival Smith, 77-6

The unbeaten 5-0 Dudley Panthers played host to cross-town rival (2-3) Smith Golden Eagles Friday night, September 29, at Tarpley Stadium. Dudley came into the contest ranked 3rd in the 3A division. Dudley routed their cross-town rival 77-6. The victory extended the Panthers’ winning streak over the Eagles to 13- games dating back to 2010. Their last loss to the Eagles, a 28-0 victory, was played at Aggie Stadium.

Statistically, this game looked like a mismatch. The Panthers have been scoring 54-points per game while allowing just seven. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles have been scoring 16 points per game while giving up 36.

In reality, this game was a mismatch, Dudley scored early and often. They led 21-0 late in the first quarter. Just before the half ended, running back L.J. Southern (junior), bolted 50-yards on a fourth-down and 16. The score soared to 49-6.

The onslaught continued with the Panthers’ tacking on four more touchdowns in the second half. Leading the offensive rout for Dudley: L.J. Southern finished with six carries for 142-yards and two receptions for 51-yards and three touchdowns. Koredell Bartley, a junior receiver, had four catches for 58-yards and three touchdowns, along with an 85-yard punt return. Sophomore running back Rayshawn Wilson contributed two carries for 65-yards and two touchdowns.

Closing out the rout, senior quarterback Andrew Attmore completed 10-of-15 passes for 141-yards and three touchdowns.

Dudley amassed 481-yards of total offense, rushing for 322-yards and passed for another 158-yards. Their defense was superb led by seniors Latrell Wilson, a linebacker with 10 tackles, and Kameron Baldwin with 14 tackles. Juniors D.J Parker, Nasir Newkirk and Jerron Blackwell added five tackles apiece.

Over the past 60-years of rivalry, this game has featured 16 current or former NFL Players. Smith NFL players include: Vince Evans, Jeff and Joe Bostic, Ray Brown, Kevin KK Walker, Anthony Flack and Eric Ebon. Dudley NFL players: Jerry Gantt, Charlie Sanders, Jeff Davis, Braxton Williams, Marquis Douglas, Demario Pressley, Kenny Okoro, David Amerson, Mac McCain, Emmanual Mosley and Hendon Hooker.