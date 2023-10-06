Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Monday, October 9, 2023

Dudley routs rival Smith, 77-6

Joe Daniels, Peacemaker Sports / October 6, 2023

Dudley Junior receiver Koredell Bartley runs toward the end zone to score on an 85-yard punt return. Bartley also had four receptions for 58-yards and three touchdowns. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

The unbeaten 5-0 Dudley Panthers played host to cross-town rival (2-3) Smith Golden Eagles Friday night, September 29, at Tarpley Stadium. Dudley came into the contest ranked 3rd in the 3A division. Dudley routed their cross-town rival 77-6. The victory extended the Panthers’ winning streak over the Eagles to 13- games dating back to 2010. Their last loss to the Eagles, a 28-0 victory, was played at Aggie Stadium.

Statistically, this game looked like a mismatch. The Panthers have been scoring 54-points per game while allowing just seven. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles have been scoring 16 points per game while giving up 36.

The Dudley Panthers’ cheer team and players get pumped up for the game. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

In reality, this game was a mismatch, Dudley scored early and often. They led 21-0 late in the first quarter. Just before the half ended, running back L.J. Southern (junior), bolted 50-yards on a fourth-down and 16. The score soared to 49-6.

The onslaught continued with the Panthers’ tacking on four more touchdowns in the second half. Leading the offensive rout for Dudley: L.J. Southern finished with six carries for 142-yards and two receptions for 51-yards and three touchdowns. Koredell Bartley, a junior receiver, had four catches for 58-yards and three touchdowns, along with an 85-yard punt return. Sophomore running back Rayshawn Wilson contributed two carries for 65-yards and two touchdowns.

Closing out the rout, senior quarterback Andrew Attmore completed 10-of-15 passes for 141-yards and three touchdowns.

Dudley amassed 481-yards of total offense, rushing for 322-yards and passed for another 158-yards. Their defense was superb led by seniors Latrell Wilson, a linebacker with 10 tackles, and Kameron Baldwin with 14 tackles. Juniors D.J Parker, Nasir Newkirk and Jerron Blackwell added five tackles apiece.

Over the past 60-years of rivalry, this game has featured 16 current or former NFL Players. Smith NFL players include: Vince Evans, Jeff and Joe Bostic, Ray Brown, Kevin KK Walker, Anthony Flack and Eric Ebon. Dudley NFL players: Jerry Gantt, Charlie Sanders, Jeff Davis, Braxton Williams, Marquis Douglas, Demario Pressley, Kenny Okoro, David Amerson, Mac McCain, Emmanual Mosley and Hendon Hooker.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina's leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

