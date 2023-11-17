Dudley Panthers roll by Central Davidson, 48-6

/ November 17, 2023

The Dudley Panthers rolled past Central Davidson by a score of 48-6 in a second round NCHSAA 3A playoff game. The game was played at Dudley’s Tarpley Stadium.

The Spartans encountered blocked punts on their first two possessions. The Panthers turned them into touchdowns by LJ Southern and Jerron Blackwell. Then Central fumbled on their next possession leading to quarterback Andrew Attmore connecting with Koredell Bartley on a 30-yard strike making the score 19-0.

The second quarter belonged to QB Attmore who threw three scoring passes; one each to Dre Deese, Antonio Lee, and Koredell Bartley. At the break, Dudley led 42-0.

Quarterback Attmore finished the game with 10-of-13 passes for 262-yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers’ ground attack was paced by Jayden Brown, a junior running back with five carries for 51-yards and a touchdown. On the receiving end of most of Attmore’s passes was Koredell Bartley, a junior receiver with five receptions for 113-yards and a score receiving and rushing.

The Panthers’ defense held the Spartans without a first down until late in the second quarter. The defense was spearheaded by Kameron Baldwin with nine tackles, Robert McCullum had seven, Ishmael Mande six, and Koredell Bartley five.

Up next, the undefeated Dudley Panthers will be at home to face the unbeaten Bulldogs of Robinson High School (12-0) of Concord, N.C. Game time is 7 p.m.