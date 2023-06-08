City Council selects a Poet Laureate and honors Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

/ June 8, 2023

The Greensboro City Council opened its June 6th meeting with unanimous celebratory resolutions. The first declared Greensboro resident Josephus Thompson III as the city’s Honorary Poet Laureate for the next year.

The second resolution commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Tau Omega Chapter (Greensboro, N.C.) of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, with fraternity members rising to hear the reading of the proclamation.

On November 17, 1911, Omega Psi Phi was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The founders were three undergraduates — Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. Joining them was their faculty adviser, Ernest Everett Just.

The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase meaning, “Friendship is Essential to the Soul,“ the fraternity’s motto. The organization’s cardinal principles are Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift.

President of the Tau Omega Chapter is Wilson Lester.