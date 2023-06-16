Careers on Wheels Visits Rankin Elementary

/ June 16, 2023

The annual Careers on Wheels program rolled into Rankin Elementary School to the delight of students, who touched a variety of trucks, vans and first responder vehicles during an on-campus field trip to promote awareness of various careers and transportation vehicles.

“Most importantly, the morning event allows students to meet positive career role models and see the vehicles, up close and personal,” said organizer Crystal Black, the school’s Communities in Schools liaison.

For three hours, Rankin students toured the met with firemen, police officers, deputy sheriffs, truck drivers, etc. for a grand tour of 14 vehicles, including fire, police, sheriff, trucking, delivery, city services (rubbish, street cleaning), television and an electric powered bus. The students conveyed that they had a lot of fun.

Rankin Elementary School educates students from pre-Kindergarten to fifth grade. The principal of the school is Stephanie Rakes.