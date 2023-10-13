As the holiday season approaches, beware of the extra calories

Ready, set, go. As we turn the corner and start into what I typically call “’tis the eating season,” I would like to take some time to have people stop and think about what life is about.

We are rounding the corner towards Halloween, A&T’s Homecoming, Thanksgiving, numerous parties, Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s, King Day celebrations, President’s Day, and end with Valentine’s Day. If one is not careful, millions of calories could be consumed during this period leading to significant weight gain.

This “celebratory” weight gain could be quite bad for your health. I encourage you to look at things a little differently. Remember, the quality of the food you put in your body is the second most important determinant of your health status with the number one determinant of longevity and good health being a good night’s sleep.

Fall, with its plethora of holidays, is one of the most social seasons of the year. This is truly ironic when one considers that many people also experience loneliness during this time of year, which can have negative implications on one’s longevity. Many studies such as the 80-plus-year-old study from Harvard, which examines the major determinants of health, show that being connected with people is the most important determinant of one’s happiness.

Simple conversations, telephone calls, dropping by the house and spending time in deep discussions over a fantastic meal are all ways to decrease loneliness. Be attuned to the needs of others and be willing to add someone to your tribe and dinner table to help decrease their loneliness and isolation.

As you are planning those monumental meals, consider ways you can help decrease the high calorie count by slightly altering the recipe.

Now is the time to exercise. A few minutes five days a week can be built into your schedule. Exercise is an important component in maintaining health. Do not let the impending cold weather prevent you from being physically fit. YouTube has become a friend to many people with great exercise segments for any starting shape you may be in. I regularly recommend chair exercises for people just beginning an exercise program. YouTube also has advanced exercise programs for those who need to spice up their physical fitness routine.

Do not forget to make time in your life for meditation and reflection. Quiet times can be some of the most valuable times to gain control over one’s anxiety and get one’s life back on track. Stress and life happen daily. Making time for meditation and reflection is a great way to stay ahead of the fray.

Dr. Veita Bland is a board-certified Greensboro physician and hypertension specialist. Dr. Bland’s radio show, “It’s a Matter of Your Health,” can be heard live on Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. on N.C. A&T State University’s WNAA, 90.1 FM. Listeners may call in and ask questions. The show is replayed on Sirius 142 at 5 p.m. on Wed. Email Dr. Bland at ideas@blandclinicpa.com.