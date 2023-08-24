Arts Council of Greater Greensboro announces Artist Support Grants

/ August 24, 2023

Arts Council of Greater Greensboro Artist Support Grant applications opened August 21. Artist Support Grants intend to support a broad range of talented artists in visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music composition, choreography and interdisciplinary arts. Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. Individual artists or unincorporated artist collectives residing in Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, Randolph or Davidson counties are eligible to apply. Awards range from $500 up to $2,000. The application deadline is September 24.

Artist Support Grants (funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources) support a range of professional and artistic development including the creation of work, new equipment and materials, improvement of business operations, professional or artistic development workshops, travel support and expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences.

Visual artist and 2023 Artist Support Grant recipient in Guilford County, Caitlyn Schrader, shares the impact of Artist Support Grants:

“Over these past several months, I’ve been immersed in a fruitful rehearsal period alongside six local dancers. This time shared is akin to an artistic incubator, where I’ve been free to play, experiment, fail, question, dream and continue to dive deeper into my current curiosities and creative research. I’m very grateful for the support of The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro, Arts Council of Winston-Salem Forsyth, and N.C. Arts Council in the development of my new, full-length dance work premiering on September 30, 2023.”

The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will administer the grant process and conduct a review panel to determine awardees. Other regional partners include Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council and Randolph Arts Guild. All partners work together to provide marketing, artist outreach and applicant workshops to assist applicants through the grant process.

A virtual information session to assist artists with the grant process and answer any questions is available on the ACGG’s website: https://theacgg.org/.