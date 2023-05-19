Arts Across Guilford Conclave

Grammy Award winning musical singer Anthony Hamilton participated in the inaugural Arts Across Guilford conclave when Arts Greensboro officially announced its new name, Arts Council of Greater Greensboro.

“This celebration is the first event of this size where artists and arts leaders will be able to network and connect with members of the Guilford County community,” said Laura Way, president of the Arts Council.

More than 400 artists, organizations, arts leaders and community members attended the event at Koury Convention Center. Hamilton joined in a panel discussion of the role arts play in the social-emotional and financial well-being of communities. Members of the panel included Allie Arpajian, High Point Arts Council; Jenni Broyles, vice president and general manager Wrangler North America; Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion, Madison Caroll-Snyder, chair, Arts Council of Greater Greensboro; and Laura Way, Arts Council of Greater Greensboro.