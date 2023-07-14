Applin named UNCG Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach

UNC Greensboro (UNCG) women’s basketball Head Coach Trina Patterson announced the hiring of Fred Applin as an assistant coach.

Applin comes to Greensboro after two seasons as the women’s basketball associate head coach at N.C. Central joining the Eagles in June 2021. He has been coaching for more than 30 years at every stage of the NCAA, including the final four and has spent the nine years prior to NCCU as the head women’s basketball coach at Charleston Southern University (CSU). He also served as head coach for former MEAC member Hampton University for two seasons.

“I am excited to have Fred join our program,” stated Head Coach Trina Patterson. “He brings a wealth of experiences from different levels and roles. Fred has a passion for teaching the game, he is a proven recruiter and he will pour into the development of our players at all levels.”

During his time at CSU, Applin led the Bucs to the Big South Conference semifinals in 2017 and 2019 – as well as an appearance in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI). He tied the program record for single-season wins with 18 in 2017 and won a BSC Tournament game in three consecutive seasons. Applin boasts in impressive resume with experience in the ACC, Big 12, Pac 12 and Conference USA. He has additional coaching experience at East Carolina University, University of Washington, Wake Forest University, University of Texas, University of Houston and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the WBCA and Black Coaches’ Association, Applin dedicates time to his teams’ academic and community service efforts as well. Two of his teams in particular – ECU and Hampton – have been honored for their work in the classroom, as both teams boasted the highest team GPAs in respective program histories during Applin’s tenure. A 1985 graduate of Elon University, Applin competed in both football and track & field for the Phoenix and was a member of the NAIA National Championship football team. He went on to earn his master’s degree in therapeutic recreation from NCCU in 1989. Applin and wife Cora have three children; daughters Anaiah and Hillary and son Michael.