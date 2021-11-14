NCCU Homecoming 2021

/ November 12, 2021

North Carolina Central University alumni and students returned to the yard this past weekend to celebrate the 2021 Ultimate Homecoming Experience, which included a week full of festivities from Sunday, Oct. 31 to Saturday, Nov. 6.

Homecoming began with a gospel concert featuring Grammy Award-winning artists Le’Andria Johnson and Jonathan McReynolds who performed for the Ultimate Praise Homecoming Gospel Concert on Sunday, Oct. 31, in McDougald-McLendon Arena. Other shows included a hip hop concert featuring hip hop artist Key Glock, joined by R&B singer Jacquees; and a comedy show with Original “King of Comedy” D.L. Hughley. Durham’s own Epitome Band performed at the university’s comedy event on Friday, Nov. 5. NCCU alumnus and comedian Rod Allison opened the show.

Homecoming attendees also enjoyed a step-show showcasing all the Greek organizations, the 74th Founder’s Day Convocation, talent shows, art exhibitions, and tailgating at the homecoming game.

The pre-game Ultimate Homecoming Parade, took place on Saturday, Nov. 6, with Thurman Prescott Jr. serving as grand marshal. Prescott was the first director of the university’s A.E. Student Union serving from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. The Homecoming football game against Norfolk State University followed the parade with NCCU taking a 38-36 double-overtime win over Norfolk State.

The 79th Miss NCCU and 22nd Mister NCCU are both rising seniors. Kayla Crawford served as Miss Sophomore in 2019 and is a Spring ‘21 initiate of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. Crawford is currently majoring in Psychology. Jarvis Blanding is a Criminal Justice and Psychology student-athlete, running track and field at N.C. Central.