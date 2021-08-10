National Night Out

/ August 6, 2021

Donning face masks and following social distancing guidelines, neighborhoods across the city were able to gather and celebrate community unity with National Night Out on August 3.

National Night Out is an annual, national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Neighborhoods are encouraged to hold community events that provide an opportunity for law enforcement to interact with community members in a fun and relaxed environment.

One site of Greensboro’s National Night Out Against Crime was held at Cumberland Park. The event was sponsored by the City of Greensboro. This event featured free back to school supplies and bookbags for children along with tasty hot dogs, drinks and chips for participants to enjoy. Officers and fire personnel with the Greensboro Police and Fire Departments were in attendance along with members of the North Carolina A&T State University Police Department. Other community organizations and agencies in attendance included: Cone Health, Guilford County Child Development, Healthy Blue, PACE of the Triad, Back-to-Back-Empowerment supporting victims of domestic violence, Women’s Resource Center, Level-Up Parenting and Shalom Enrichment Ministries.

Last year’s festivities were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year Greensboro hosted a variety of in-person activities with block parties, cookouts, visits from local police and fire departments, parades, flashlight walks, contests and youth programs.

The Greensboro Police Department has received 23 national awards over the years from the National Association of Town Watch based on community participation with more than 150 neighborhoods participating in this annual crime prevention event.