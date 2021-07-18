LeBauer Park Splash Pad

A good way for families to beat the heat this summer is by taking a dip at some of Greensboro’s splash pads and pools. Kids cooled down at the Warnersville Recreation Center pool and jumped in the dancing fountains at Barber Park’s splash pad this weekend. The City of Greensboro’s Parks and Rec. Department opened most of the public pool facilities in May. Guests are still encouraged to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines when possible.
