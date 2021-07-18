Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Sunday, July 18, 2021

LeBauer Park Splash Pad

Joe Daniels / July 16, 2021

A good way for families to beat the heat this summer is by taking a dip at some of Greensboro’s splash pads and pools. Kids cooled down at the Warnersville Recreation Center pool and jumped in the dancing fountains at Barber Park’s splash pad this weekend. The City of Greensboro’s Parks and Rec. Department opened most of the public pool facilities in May. Guests are still encouraged to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines when possible.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina's leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

