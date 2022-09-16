Leaders convene in Gate City to discuss Building Community

September 16, 2022

Greensboro-based National Conference for Community and Justice of the Triad (NCCJ Triad) recently hosted 15 “sister organizations” working together as the National Federation for Just Communities.

The group opened its three-day conference at The Historic Magnolia House for social networking. Together, the organizations share best practices and expertise in the areas of human relations, social justice, community-building and inter-group understanding.

“The members share a professional commitment to growth and mutual support in advancing social justice work and their individual organization’s missions,” said Ivan Canada, executive director of NCCJ Triad. “NFJC’s strength and uniqueness is bound together and driven by the collective commitment to a shared vision that the reality of inclusion and justice for all is an attainable practice of every community.”

While in Greensboro, NFJC members toured the International Civil Rights Center & Museum and other social/cultural sites. They represent NFJC organizations in Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

NFJC is a network of organizations from across the United States that were originally members of the now-dissolved organization first known as National Conference of Christians and Jews and later as the National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ).

For more information, visit: https://federationforjustcommunities.or.