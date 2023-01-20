Lady Rams secure victory over Falcons

WINSTON-SALEM – The Winston-Salem State University women’s basketball team defeated St. Augustine’s 86-54 Saturday afternoon inside the C.E. Gaines Center.

The Rams improved to 9-6 (5-2 CIAA), while St. Augustine’s moved to 4-9 (0-5 CIAA).

WSSU was led by Amaya Tucker who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Valenica Carroll finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Three Rams finished with 11 points each, Jainaya Jones, Kennedi Simmons, and Taniah Wilkins. Wilkins also had eight rebounds. Jakaiya Mack scored 10 points and had four steals. The Rams scored 29 points off turnovers.

Points went back and forth in the first quarter until the Rams eventually went up eight with 3:55 left to play in the quarter. They finished the quarter up 12, 26-14. Taniah Wilkins and Valencia Carroll hit back-to-back jumpers to put the Rams up 13, 30-17 with 6:51 left to play in the half. Amaya Tucker hit a three and Taniah Wilkins made two free throws to put the Rams up 18. WSSU went into halftime with a 16-point advantage, 46-30.

The Rams did not slow down in the second half finishing the third quarter up 20, 60-40. WSSU outscored the Falcons 26-14 in the fourth to take the game 86-54.

Before the game, the Rams also recognized Amaya Tucker who scored her 1,000 career-point during the break.