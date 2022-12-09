Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Saturday, December 10, 2022

It’s the Greensboro Holiday Parade!

Joe Daniels / December 8, 2022

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

The Greensboro Holiday Parade has been a downtown tradition for well over half a century. Despite the cold weather and occasional rain, Triad residents lined Greene and Market Streets by the hundreds, to enjoy the two-hour parade.

Featuring huge Macy’s-style balloons, spectators enjoyed professional floats, dance and drill teams, local middle school, high school and college bands as they marched along the streets of downtown Greensboro.

Morgan Radford, a Greensboro native and NBC News, NOW anchor, was named Grand Marshal. The parade also featured trucks, cars and first responders with EMS, Greensboro Police, Fire, Guilford Co. Sheriff’s Dept. as well as Transit Authority employees. Happy holidays!




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Whirlies advance to the NCHSAA 4-A State Championship

December 9, 2022

Students learn about agriculture at the A&T Farm

December 9, 2022

National NAACP suspends two NC branch presidents connected to Justice Coalition

December 9, 2022

It’s the Greensboro Holiday Parade!

December 8, 2022
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter