It’s the Greensboro Holiday Parade!

/ December 8, 2022

The Greensboro Holiday Parade has been a downtown tradition for well over half a century. Despite the cold weather and occasional rain, Triad residents lined Greene and Market Streets by the hundreds, to enjoy the two-hour parade.

Featuring huge Macy’s-style balloons, spectators enjoyed professional floats, dance and drill teams, local middle school, high school and college bands as they marched along the streets of downtown Greensboro.

Morgan Radford, a Greensboro native and NBC News, NOW anchor, was named Grand Marshal. The parade also featured trucks, cars and first responders with EMS, Greensboro Police, Fire, Guilford Co. Sheriff’s Dept. as well as Transit Authority employees. Happy holidays!