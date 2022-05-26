It’s High School Graduation Time!

By Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker /
May 26, 2022
Share this article:
A&T Four Middle College seniors gather around Rankin students Addison Jackson (top) and Armanie O’Donnell (seated). Front left: Austin Lloyd will attend North Carolina A&T State University, Christopher Higgins will attend Winston-Salem State University, Joshua Scovens will attend The United States military Academy West Point, JayVion Alston will attend Guilford Technical Community College, Jaylen Williams will attend UNC Charlotte and Ryan Barn will attend Morehouse College. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/ Carolina Peacemaker.
As high school graduation season approaches, energized seniors throughout Guilford County donned their caps and gowns to return to their elementary schools to the thunderous, welcoming cheers of students and former teachers.
The parading seniors pictured here are from the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T State University. These graduating scholars delivered and received high-fives from the excited and inspired students at Rankin Elementary, where students made congratulatory signs conveying messages of courage, respect and honor.
Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.