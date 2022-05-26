It’s High School Graduation Time!

As high school graduation season approaches, energized seniors throughout Guilford County donned their caps and gowns to return to their elementary schools to the thunderous, welcoming cheers of students and former teachers.

The parading seniors pictured here are from the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T State University. These graduating scholars delivered and received high-fives from the excited and inspired students at Rankin Elementary, where students made congratulatory signs conveying messages of courage, respect and honor.