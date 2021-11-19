Holiday Parade features 1aChord & Randolph Ross

/ November 19, 2021

Macy’s style balloons, professional floats, and live performance teams will once again move along the streets for Downtown Greensboro’s Holiday Parade on Dec 4th. The 40-year tradition, previously re-imagined as a drive-thru experience in 2020, will take place in-person from 12 noon to 2 p.m. starting at N. Greene Street and ending at E. Lindsay Street.

Spectators will catch a float featuring UNCG singing sensations & America’s Got Talent semi-finalists, 1aChord, along with N.C. A&T University athlete & Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross Jr. 1aChord will be giving an exclusive performance while traveling on the Grand Marshal float.

“I look forward to celebrating the incredible achievements of these local college students. From the stage to the track, they have put Greensboro in the global spotlight and deserve to be celebrated by our community,” says Zack Matheny, Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s president and CEO, and the parade organizer.

Guests can also expect to see traditional favorites such as dance and drill teams, local high school and college bands and 13 recognizable character balloons.

Parade sign-ups are now open for any organization that would like to participate, and volunteers are wanted to assist with the parade setup and logistics.

Visit: https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/holiday-parade/ for more information.