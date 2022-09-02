GROW Residency for Mixed Media Artist Bevelyn Ukah

/ September 2, 2022

Artist and activist Bevelyn Ukah will be partnering with the N.C. Climate Justice Collective to produce a new GROW residency August 29 to September 18 at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

The residency will include open art making sessions and specialized workshops in collaboration with members of the NC Climate Justice Collective on topics ranging from connecting with our bodies through a Zumba class to a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.

During the three-week residency, Ukah will co-create interactive spaces that explore the intersection of art and climate justice. Through public art making sessions, workshops, and an exhibit, Ukah will facilitate conversations that drive awareness about living with more intentional action for personal and community care. All events are free to attend, and registration is not required. GROW is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

To learn more about the residency, visit CreativeGreensboro.com.