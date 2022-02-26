Grimsley wins Metro 4-A Tournament

/ February 25, 2022

The top-seeded Grimsley Whirlies defeated Northwest Guilford, 78-64, in a semifinal matchup and then defeated Ragsdale 80-78, in the championship Metro 4-A game.

In Thursday’s semifinal game against the Northwest Guilford Vikings, played at Grimsley’s Bob Sawyer Gym, Grimsley led 35-27 at the half. The Vikings never got closer than nine points the rest of the contest.

The Whirlies had four players in double figures: Zack Wiggins with 20 points, Jordan Wall 18, Jayden Watlington 15, and Tyler Albright added 14.

Friday night’s Metro 4-A finals were held at a neutral site, Northern Guilford, where the Whirlies escaped with an 80-78 victory over the Ragsdale Tigers.

Ragsdale led most of the game until early in the fourth quarter when leading, 57-50, Grimsley got hot and rallied, outscoring the Tigers 17-6. With less the 2:30 remaining, the Whirlies canned 13-of-14 free throws to hold off the Tigers.

Jayden Watlington led Grimsley with 25 points, Jordan Wall had 21 points, while Alex Taylor and Zach Wiggins added 10 points apiece.

Grimsley finished the season at 22-3. Jab Saigo led the 19-6 Tigers with 28 points.