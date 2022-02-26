Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Grimsley wins Metro 4-A Tournament

By Joe Daniels, Peacemaker Sports / February 25, 2022

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Grimsley High School basketball players celebrate their win in the Metro 4-A Tournament. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

The top-seeded Grimsley Whirlies defeated Northwest Guilford, 78-64, in a semifinal matchup and then defeated Ragsdale 80-78, in the championship Metro 4-A game.

Grimsley senior Jayden Watlington (#1) scores on a drive. Watlington finished with 15 points in the Whirlies’ win over Northwest Guilford. Photo by Joe Daniels/Peacemaker Sports

In Thursday’s semifinal game against the Northwest Guilford Vikings, played at Grimsley’s Bob Sawyer Gym, Grimsley led 35-27 at the half. The Vikings never got closer than nine points the rest of the contest.

The Whirlies had four players in double figures: Zack Wiggins with 20 points, Jordan Wall 18, Jayden Watlington 15, and Tyler Albright added 14.

Friday night’s Metro 4-A finals were held at a neutral site, Northern Guilford, where the Whirlies escaped with an 80-78 victory over the Ragsdale Tigers.

Ragsdale led most of the game until early in the fourth quarter when leading, 57-50, Grimsley got hot and rallied, outscoring the Tigers 17-6. With less the 2:30 remaining, the Whirlies canned 13-of-14 free throws to hold off the Tigers.

Jayden Watlington led Grimsley with 25 points, Jordan Wall had 21 points, while Alex Taylor and Zach Wiggins added 10 points apiece.

Grimsley finished the season at 22-3. Jab Saigo led the 19-6 Tigers with 28 points.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Grimsley wins Metro 4-A Tournament

February 25, 2022

Prime your pump to be ready for love

February 25, 2022

BCC launches new initiative

February 25, 2022

Should mask mandates be dropped in public schools with new Omicron variant spreading?

February 24, 2022
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter