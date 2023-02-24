Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Sunday, February 26, 2023

Grimsley Whirlies repeat as Metro 4-A Tournament Champion

Joe Daniels, Peacemaker Sports / February 24, 2023

Grimsley players display their Metro 4-A Tournament Championship trophy after defeating Ragsdale Friday night (Feb. 17) at Grimsley’s Bob Sawyer Gym. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

The top-seeded Grimsley Whirlies (23-4 overall, 14-1 Metro) advanced to the State 4-A playoffs by capturing the Metro 4-A Basketball Tournament Championship played at Grimsley’s Bob Sawyer Gym on Friday, Feb. 17.

The Whirlies defeated the Jamestown Ragsdale Tigers by a score of 62-47. Grimsley placed three players in double figures led by junior guard, Jaylon Bumpass with 16 points. Nick Keith, a freshman guard, and Zacch Wiggins, a sophomore forward both added 12 apiece. The Whirlies led 20-11 starting the second quarter, before outscoring them to lead at the break 32-18. Midway in the third, the Whirlies held a 36-20 lead. It increased to 46-27 late in the third. The Whirlies played great defense and rebounded the basketball well on both ends of the court. The Tigers’ DeShawn Cuyler, a Ragsdale senior center, scored a team-high 13 points. Gavyn Williams, a junior guard contributed nine points.

The Tigers finished the season at 18-9 overall, 10-5 in Metro 4-A.




