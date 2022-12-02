Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Grimsley advances to 4-A West Regional Semi-Finals

Joe Daniels, Peacemaker Sports / December 2, 2022

Grimsley football players mob teammate and kicker Jackson Smith after he sends the ball between the uprights for the game winning score against Cornelius Hough. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.

Grimsley 40, Hough 37 in Triple Overtime

T

Grimsley’s Alex Taylor runs for a short gain after a pass completion against the Willian Hough Huskies. Photo by Kevin L. Dorsey/Carolina Peacemaker.

he Grimsley Whirlies advanced to the 4-A Regional Semi-Finals with a hard-fought, triple overtime victory over Cornelius Hough, 40-37. With the win, Grimsley will host Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) on Friday, December 2.

The Hough Huskies led Grimsley 9-7 at the half. All the scores were on field goals by Hough’s Nolan Hauser. A Ryan Stephens 19-yard touchdown pass to Alex Taylor lifted the Whirlies to a 15-9 lead. Hough scored to lead 16-15. Grimsley moved 85-yards in three plays. Mitchell Summers’ 67-yard touchdown run put the Whirlies up 23-16. Hough tied the game at 37 before Grimsley’s Jackson Henry kicked a 19-yard winning field goal (40-37).

Sophomore running back Mitchell Summers paced the Whirlies with 26 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Grimsley senior quarterback Ryan Stephens had 11-of-21 passes for 99-yards and one score. Stephens also had 12 attempts for 15-yards and two touchdowns.

The Hough Huskies were led by quarterback Tad Hudson who completed 24-of 40 passes for 235-yards and one touchdown. Hough had 360-yards of total offensive to Grimsley’s 307.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

