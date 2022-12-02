Grimsley advances to 4-A West Regional Semi-Finals

/ December 2, 2022

Share this article:

Grimsley 40, Hough 37 in Triple Overtime

T

he Grimsley Whirlies advanced to the 4-A Regional Semi-Finals with a hard-fought, triple overtime victory over Cornelius Hough, 40-37. With the win, Grimsley will host Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) on Friday, December 2.

The Hough Huskies led Grimsley 9-7 at the half. All the scores were on field goals by Hough’s Nolan Hauser. A Ryan Stephens 19-yard touchdown pass to Alex Taylor lifted the Whirlies to a 15-9 lead. Hough scored to lead 16-15. Grimsley moved 85-yards in three plays. Mitchell Summers’ 67-yard touchdown run put the Whirlies up 23-16. Hough tied the game at 37 before Grimsley’s Jackson Henry kicked a 19-yard winning field goal (40-37).

Sophomore running back Mitchell Summers paced the Whirlies with 26 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Grimsley senior quarterback Ryan Stephens had 11-of-21 passes for 99-yards and one score. Stephens also had 12 attempts for 15-yards and two touchdowns.

The Hough Huskies were led by quarterback Tad Hudson who completed 24-of 40 passes for 235-yards and one touchdown. Hough had 360-yards of total offensive to Grimsley’s 307.