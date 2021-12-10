Greensboro’s 2021 Holiday Parade

Disney princesses, giant floats, marching bands and the smell of fried sugary treats in the air signaled that Greensboro’s Annual Holiday Parade was back in full swing.

Saturday’s sunny afternoon allowed spectators to once again enjoy a more than 40 year downtown tradition. The parade was held on December 4, after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Greensboro Holiday Parade featured huge Macy’s-style balloons, professional floats, dance and drill teams, and the area’s best middle school, high school and college bands marching along the streets of downtown Greensboro. The 2021 Grand Marshals were Randolph Ross Jr., an Olympic gold medalist in track, who competes at the collegiate level for the North Carolina A&T Aggies; and singing trio, 1ACHORD, a group of UNC Greensboro singing sensations who made it to the semi-finals of this year’s America’s Got Talent. 1ACHORD also performed at Friday night’s Annual Festival of Lights in downtown Greensboro.

The holiday parade was just one part of a holiday celebration filled weekend for downtown Greensboro. A more than 30 year tradition, The Festival of Lights returned this year, encouraging community members to flock to downtown to experience festival favorites like the community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, and carolers and acoustic performances along Elm Street. This year also featured a laser show at the corner of MLK and S. Elm Street, and Santa Claus in Hamburger Square.

The Christmas tree in Center City Park and Tinsel Town in LeBauer Park, which features a collection of uniquely decorated trees, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily throughout the month of December for all to enjoy.