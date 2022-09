Greensboro Shows its PRIDE

/ September 23, 2022

Under bright clear skies, an efflorescence of Pride exploded in Greensboro, crowding Elm Street with color, excitement, style and a joyful sense of freedom.

At the Greensboro Pride Festival, thousands of friends, allies and family unabashedly marched, sang and danced with delight, acknowledging inclusivity for the wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ community.