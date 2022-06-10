Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Greensboro Opera Youth Opera Camp Performance

Special to the Peacemaker / June 10, 2022

Join the Greensboro Opera on Friday, June 17th at 2:00 pm at Mount Zion Baptist Church for a performance by the Greensboro Opera Youth Opera Camp. Campers will showcase all they have learned in the two-week opera camp, by presenting “Christmas Eve at Café Momus” from Act II of Puccini’s opera La bohème!

Mount Zion Baptist Church is located at 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro. The performance is free.

Greensboro Opera will be presenting a full production of La bohème on November 11 and 13, 2022 in the UNCG Auditorium.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

