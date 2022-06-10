Greensboro Opera Youth Opera Camp Performance

/ June 10, 2022

Share this article:

Join the Greensboro Opera on Friday, June 17th at 2:00 pm at Mount Zion Baptist Church for a performance by the Greensboro Opera Youth Opera Camp. Campers will showcase all they have learned in the two-week opera camp, by presenting “Christmas Eve at Café Momus” from Act II of Puccini’s opera La bohème!

Mount Zion Baptist Church is located at 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro. The performance is free.

Greensboro Opera will be presenting a full production of La bohème on November 11 and 13, 2022 in the UNCG Auditorium.