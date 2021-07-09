Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Greensboro Opera and EMF present: Summertime and the Livin’ is EASIER!

Peacemaker staff report / July 8, 2021

Awadagin Pratt

On July 14, 8 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Rd.; Greensboro, enjoy a sneak peek of Greensboro Opera’s upcoming production of Porgy & Bess, as well as classic song favorites by Cole Porter, the Gershwins, and more.

Featured artists include Angela Renée Simpson, soprano; Robert Anthony Mack, tenor; Richard Hodges, baritone; Ben Blozan, piano; and a special performance by EMF’s own Awadagin Pratt, piano.

Tickets are $30, general admission, and seating is limited. Please note due to current restrictions at host venue, no food or drink will be served or allowed at this year’s opera collaboration. Masks for audience members are optional.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greensboro-opera-emf-present-summertime-and-the-livin-is-easier-tickets-159657687441.

For more information about the Greensboro Opera, visit: https://greensboroopera.org/ or phone (336) 273-9472 or email info@greensboroopera.org.




