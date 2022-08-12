Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Monday, August 15, 2022

Give a Cheer for Panther Pride

By Ivan Saul Cutler/ Carolina Peacemaker / August 12, 2022

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

The Dudley High School Cheering Squad. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler /Carolina Peacemaker.

Dudley High School Cheerleaders give a cheer and encourage fans and area residents to help the squad raise $10,000 for fresh uniforms and equipment. Photo by Ivan S. Cutler/ Carolina Peacemaker.

This year’s talented cheerleading squad at Dudley High School has been furiously practicing their stomps, shakes, chants and smart moves to stimulate and capture engaging attention and raise vital school spirit and funds.

The cheerleaders are completing their quest to raise $10,000 for fresh uniforms and equipment to assure Panther Pride and spirit prevails at all sporting events — local and state — and community events.

High energy Coach Dawn Williams says the Panther ladies are getting close to their goal. Learn more about the fundraising effort: bit.ly/dudleycheer

The 2022-2023 cheerleaders debut their moves and grooves on August 18 and 19 when the Panthers at home face the Page Pirates.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Give a Cheer for Panther Pride

August 12, 2022

Dog walkers make a safer community

August 12, 2022

Lawsuit seeks to allow unaffiliated voters to serve on State Election Board

August 12, 2022

First Day of School at Allen Jay Prep.

August 11, 2022
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter