Give a Cheer for Panther Pride

/ August 12, 2022

This year’s talented cheerleading squad at Dudley High School has been furiously practicing their stomps, shakes, chants and smart moves to stimulate and capture engaging attention and raise vital school spirit and funds.

The cheerleaders are completing their quest to raise $10,000 for fresh uniforms and equipment to assure Panther Pride and spirit prevails at all sporting events — local and state — and community events.

High energy Coach Dawn Williams says the Panther ladies are getting close to their goal. Learn more about the fundraising effort: bit.ly/dudleycheer

The 2022-2023 cheerleaders debut their moves and grooves on August 18 and 19 when the Panthers at home face the Page Pirates.