GHOE ‘We Gon’ Be Alright’ Gospel Concert

/ October 28, 2022

“We Gon’ Be Alright” Gospel Concert ends the glorious week of GHOE at 6 p.m. Sunday Oct. 30 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tye Tribbett will be the headliner for the Gospel Concert, which is named after the single inspired by Kendrick Lamar. This will be Tribbett’s first headline GHOE performance and second Gospel Concert appearance since 2012.

2010 Sunday Best Winner Le’Andria Johnson is also featured on the Gospel Concert lineup. Johnson’s radiant and powerful voice is a force to be reckoned with as heard on her Grammy nominated song, “Better Days.” Like Tribbett, this is also Johnson’s first Gospel Concert appearance amongst Aggie fans, who are ready to get their praise on.

Sophomore and GC DIMES praise dancer, Santora Taylor said, “Le’Andria Johnson is my favorite gospel singer and to be dancing on the same stage she is going to be singing on blows my mind.”

Victor Solomon, an Aggie who was a finalist on The Voice TV singing competition, will also appear at the Gospel Concert alongside the North Carolina A&T State University Fellowship Gospel Choir. Solomon is no stranger to the illustrious N.C. A&T campus as he was the 2020 – 2021 Mr. A&T, as well as a Spring ’20 initiate to the Beta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

The N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir will serve as the opening act for the “We Gon’ Be Alright” concert and the A&T students who sing in the choir are more than excited about their upcoming performance with beloved alumnus, Victor Solomon.

University Vice President of External Affairs, Mikey Bivens, is the man in charge of the extraordinary gospel concert lineup and takes extra pride in booking Solomon for the night of worship. With Solomon being Bivens’ fraternity brother, Bivens said, “He just deserved it in my eyes. He worked so hard giving to A&T now it was time for A&T to give back to him.

“I wanted to do something different for the gospel concert since it has never been done before.”

When asked about the Gospel concert, A&T freshman Daniel Bradford expressed pure excitement and joy, “I can’t wait for this concert… if you see someone running and shouting around the coliseum just know that’s me,” Bradford said.

Attendees are advised to arrive early for parking onsite at the Greensboro Coliseum. Parking will cost $10. Offsite parking can result in your vehicle being ticketed and towed. Tickets are still available for students through N.C. A&T Student Ticketing website for $29.50. Non- student attendees can purchase their tickets through Ticketmaster for $49.50.

Lauren Winn is a senior at North Carolina A&T State University majoring in multimedia journalism. She is from Virginia Beach, Virginia.