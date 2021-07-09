Fun Fourth in Downtown Greensboro

Greensboro’s Fun Fourth Freedom Fest made its way back to downtown Greensboro this past Fourth of July weekend.

The annual Independence Day celebration, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, looked a slightly different this year. The Fun Fourth Freedom Run that included a 10K race, 5K race and 1-mile Fun Run was still held in the morning.

Organized by Greensboro Downtown, Inc., the downtown business group, the festival began at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Three stages were set up that included a variety of music genres from gospel, folk, go-go and more. While the celebration usually hosts more than 100 vendors, this year no street vendors were allowed in order to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Other festivities included a Dunk A Celebrity tank, a mechanical bull and a free COVID Vaccination Clinic.

The finale on Saturday night ended with a laser show instead of traditional fireworks.