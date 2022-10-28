For Greeks, GHOE ‘Ain’t No Half Steppin’

/ October 28, 2022

Ten quick-stepping Greek Letter organizations will compete for gold medals Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. “Ain’t No Half Steppin” begins at 7 p.m.

The crowd is sure to be entertained by comedian and Step Show host, Gerald Rankin Sr., popularly known by his Instagram name, Osama bin Drankin. Greek members and Aggie alumni from all over the country will be in attendance.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority enter as the favorite women steppers. Phi Beta Sigma comes in as the favorite among the fraternities, according to step enthusiasts and people familiar with the event.

The longtime sorority favorites, the Deltas, will not be stepping this year, but will take part in community service events, insiders say.

The Sigmas, winners at the Aggie-Eagle Classic Step Show have been continuously practicing for their upcoming performance. Sigma Step Master, Ahmad Joyner, explained just how much effort and work the fraternity members have put in to prepare for the show.

“Practice has been going good,” Joyner said. “We’ve been on it since August, so that way we’re ahead of the curve when it comes to the step show.”

Besides the Sigmas, stand their sister organization Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. Having previously competed in the Aggie-Eagle Classic alongside their brothers, the Zetas are currently formulating their own step performance for the crowd.

Much talk has been surrounding this year’s presentation from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. With the addition of more than 60 new members during their Spring 2022 initiation, the AKAs are reported to provide the audience with an exciting show.

People interested in attending the A&T Aggie Step Show should also keep notice of the Ques of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Alphas of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and the Kappas of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

The Step Show will be divided into two parts with half of the sororities and fraternities performing during the first part and the other during the second. The show usually lasts 2 hours, but attendees may want to anticipate an extended time.

Paid parking will be available at the Greensboro Coliseum. Student tickets are SOLD OUT.

The remaining tickets to attend the GHOE Step Show can be found on Ticketmaster and cost about $35 each with processing fees. For more information, visit https://www.ncat.edu/homecoming/

Happy Homecoming Aggies!

Tavaura Wardlow is a senior at North Carolina A&T State University majoring in liberal studies (pre-law). Wardlaw is from Austin, Texas.