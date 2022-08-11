First Day of School at Allen Jay Prep.

August 11, 2022

At Allen Jay Preparatory Academy in High Point, any jitters regarding the first day of school quickly disappeared with a resounding welcome performance for the students by the award-winning North Carolina A&T State University Cold Steel Drumline.

One of three Guilford County Schools operating on an extended year calendar, Allen Jay Prep joins Brooks Global Studies in Greensboro and Johnston Street Global Studies in High Point, in starting the school year 15 days earlier than the traditional schools, whose first day is August 29.

Established in 2013, Allen Jay Preparatory Academy stresses rigorous academics, preparing students for college “onward and upward together.”