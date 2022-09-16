First day cheers at Dudley High School

/ September 16, 2022

Students at James B. Dudley High School were welcomed back on the first day by a host of teachers, administrators and members of The Divine Nine Black sororities and fraternities.

Principal Lisé Timmons McLaughlin invited members of The Divine Nine which are the sororities and fraternities of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

Armed with homemade signs and dressed in their colors, the volunteers cheered for students as they arrived on the campus. The welcome back-to-school parade has been a tradition for Dudley students for years, but things were put on hold over the last few years because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Principal Timmons McLaughlin noted that she believes the in-person encouragement from the community helps to kick-off the school year in a fun and positive way.

“It’s cool to be smart. No one can take away your education. It is important,” declared Timmons McLaughlin.