First Day at Brooks Global Studies

Students and teachers at Brooks Global Studies in Greensboro began the school year with happy smiles. Some parents were filled with perennial tears as their young students began their educational journey in Kindergarten. Brooks Global is one of several extended year elementary schools in Guilford County. Other Guilford County Schools extended year schools include Allen Jay Preparatory Academy and Johnson Street Global Studies.
