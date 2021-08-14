Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Saturday, August 14, 2021

First Day at Brooks Global Studies

Ivan Saul Cutler / August 13, 2021

Students and teachers at Brooks Global Studies in Greensboro began the school year with happy smiles. Some parents were filled with perennial tears as their young students began their educational journey in Kindergarten. Brooks Global is one of several extended year elementary schools in Guilford County. Other Guilford County Schools extended year schools include Allen Jay Preparatory Academy and Johnson Street Global Studies.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

