Fifth-grade teacher receives Reynolds Award

/ September 30, 2022

Fifth Grade Educator Crystal Adkins-Pennix of Allen Jay Elementary in High Point received the 2021-2022 Debby Reynolds Award from the Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools (GCS) for her “resolute, enterprising advocacy for children in need.”

“As a firm believer that student academic success is influenced by self-esteem, she works to foster confidence so that the students will feel more than rather than less than,” said Wendi Patterson, the school’s treasurer, who nominated Adkins-Pennix, whose weekly Beauty Within Club’s is a lesson in “building confidence, creating a sisterhood, and developing leadership skills.”

For every child to participate in a Fifth-Grade field trip, Adkins-Pennix organized a family night, in person and through teams to raise the funding.

Greensboro philanthropist Debby Reynolds endows the Debby Reynolds Award for the Guilford County Schools’ Enrichment Fund. An annual award of $1,500 ($500 for personal use) is awarded to a GCS teacher, counselor or school employee “who actively and resolutely advocates for children in need.”

For more information on all grants, visit: www.enrichmentfund.org.