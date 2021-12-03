Festival of Lights is bringing big cheer to downtown Greensboro

/ December 2, 2021

Share this article:

Ring in the holiday season at Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s (DGI) traditional Festival of Lights on Friday, Dec. 3. A part of Downtown in December presented by Allegacy, the public can expect an evening overflowing with live performances, delicious food, holiday shopping, a community sing-along and tree lighting, as well as other family-friendly activities to usher in the holiday spirit.

Festival-goers will start the night in Center City Park at 5:30 p.m. for a Mount Zion Choir performance. UNC Greensboro trio, 1aChord, along with Wally West and the Wassailers will guide a community sing-along beginning at 6:30 p.m., to culminate with the tree lighting at 6:56 p.m.

Presenting sponsor Allegacy will be handing out the official Festival of Lights antler hats to the crowd. Visitors can enjoy food options from Ghassan’s, Nut N But Love, Over the Rainbow Kettle Corn, and the kiosks in Lebauer Park. Tinsel Town and Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc.’s Holiday Market will also be open for walk-throughs in Lebauer Park.

After the Tree Lighting, make your way down Elm Street for a musical stroll from Friendly to Lewis with performances by: Grimsley Madrigal Singers, UNCG Chariots, Benjy Johnson and the Tinsel Too, Triad A Capella, Greensboro Tarheel Chorus, UNCG Tuba Band & Horn Choir, Live entertainment at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum ,High Lonesome Strings, Greensboro Performing Arts, Finn Phoenix, Sinai Mountain Ramblers, Gate City Railbenders, The Worship Place, Laura Jane Vincent, High Cotton, Triad Trombone, Scott Reece + Vintage Falcons, Brody Bett, Farewell Friend, Unwind Productions, Gregory Amos.

Mrs. Claus, Imagine Circus, Season’s Best Carolers, The Silver Drummer Girl, and various superheroes will be featured as strolling entertainment at the festival. Stop by the Disney Princesses in their balloon castle for a magical photo opportunity. As additional family fun, children-centered activities can be found at Kids Krafts, sponsored by United Healthcare, the Bryan YMCA Sports Zone, Greensboro Science Center Glowing Bubbles, and Sumo Santas.

The weather is calling for snow in Hamburger Square at Elm and McGee Street. Walk in a winter wonderland, roast marshmallows, take a break at the Good Tidings Pop-Up Beer Garden, and enjoy a special visit and photo with Santa. Jamaica Coast, Sweet Turkey BBQ, Tasty Treats, Fresh Catch Seafood, and Bel le Vending will be on site as food vendors.

Continue the good times on the south end with a laser show, hot chocolate, karaoke stage, performances by the Community Theatre of Greensboro, and Piedmont Winterfest. Peppermint Alley will debut beside Boxcar Bar and Arcade as the perfect holiday-selfie spot.

Visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/festival-of-lights/ for a downloadable festival map.