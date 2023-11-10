Homecoming: It’s all about Aggie Pride

/ November 10, 2023

On a chilly morning, bands, dancers, and alumni of North Carolina A&T State University bundled up to participate in the annual Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) Homecoming Parade which traversed along Lindsay Street to the cheers and shouts of “Aggie Pride.” The colorful parade, part of the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, moved along with vigor and distinction.

After respectful salutes and honor displayed by the N.C. A&T ROTC Air Force Color Guard, this year’s parade was led by distinguished alumni Henry and Shirley Frye, who served as the grand marshals. Also, out front was A&T Chancellor Harold Martin and Mrs. Davida Martin, and Kim Gatling, chairperson of the N.C. A&T Board of Trustees. The powerful sound of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine band featuring the Cold Steel Drumline thundered past with high-stepping band members. The highly respected band will be performing in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1 in Pasadena, Calif. That’s right, “Aggie Pride!”

There were more than 115 entrants in this year’s Homecoming Parade — visiting and local school bands, dance troupes, churches, businesses, A&T Academic Departments and more. The parade participants strode, rode, danced and moved with delight on their way towards the football stadium where the tailgating revelers awaited the start of the football game against the Tigers of Towson State.

The Aggie Fun Fest at War Memorial Stadium featured the sweet-acrid-savory aroma of myriad foods on the grill. Thousands of Aggie Alumni, Aggie students, friends of the university, families as well as future Aggies delighted in the late morning dining choices, chomping on corn cobs, ribs and imbibing fruit juice mixtures from big pineapple cisterns.

As time passed, the Aggie Family continued their GHOE festivities at Truist Stadium, formerly Aggie Stadium, for more socializing and homecoming festivities. We cannot wait to do it all over again, next year!