At The Weatherspoon: Making More Room!

/ July 29, 2023

Celebrate with the Weatherspoon Art Museum on Thursday, July 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an outdoor, fun-filled, community pop-up event.

Have a family-friendly evening of great music, table-top and trivia games, drinks, Borough Coffee, and the Coolin Out Ice Cream truck.

Making Room: Familiar Art, New Stories is now on display at the museum.

Making Room: Familiar Art, New Stories presents 43 artworks from the Weatherspoon’s collection of more than 6,500. Each was chosen in response to what more than 4,000 community members suggested. These visitor responses — which ranged from poems to doodles to personal statements — were gathered in multiple ways. Within the Inquiry Hubs, for example, the visitor engagement team coordinated pop-up gallery performances and facilitated collection-based inquiry and play.

This exhibit is organized around the broad theme of caring using four spaces dedicated to what people care about: Family, community, place and memory.

Making More Room is free and open to the public.