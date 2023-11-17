Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Sunday, November 19, 2023

9th Annual Veterans Parade

Joe Daniels / November 17, 2023

The 9th Annual Greensboro Veterans Day Parade was held on Saturday, November 14. It began at noon at the corner Lindsay Street and Elm Street. The line- up included veterans, color guards, marching bands, cars, motorcycles, military vehicles, ROTC units, as well as active duty personnel, and Gold Star families from Guilford County.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

