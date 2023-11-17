9th Annual Veterans Parade

The 9th Annual Greensboro Veterans Day Parade was held on Saturday, November 14. It began at noon at the corner Lindsay Street and Elm Street. The line- up included veterans, color guards, marching bands, cars, motorcycles, military vehicles, ROTC units, as well as active duty personnel, and Gold Star families from Guilford County.
