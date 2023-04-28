Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Rankin Elementary celebrates the joy of reading

By Ivan Saul Cutler / April 28, 2023

Guilford County Commissioner Frankie Jones Jr. reads “Smart Cookie” and engages with third grade students during Rankin Reads Day at Rankin Elementary School. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler / Carolina Peacemaker.

During Rankin Elementary School’s ninth annual reading celebration, Rankin Reads, students cheered, engaged and responded to civic, community and elected officials who joyfully read books to the young students in every classroom. This year’s theme, Each Day Find a Way to Read, provided a morning of reading and imaginary exploration. The annual event produced by Rankin’s curriculum team is designed to foster a love of reading books by students in Kindergarten to fifth grade. The principal of Rankin Elementary is Stephanie Rakes.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Aggies claim 13 wins at Aggie Classic

April 30, 2023

Old and new risk factors for heart disease

April 28, 2023

2023 Korean Festival

April 28, 2023

Rankin Elementary celebrates the joy of reading

April 28, 2023
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter