Rankin Elementary celebrates the joy of reading

Guilford County Commissioner Frankie Jones Jr. reads “Smart Cookie” and engages with third grade students during Rankin Reads Day at Rankin Elementary School. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler / Carolina Peacemaker.
During Rankin Elementary School’s ninth annual reading celebration, Rankin Reads, students cheered, engaged and responded to civic, community and elected officials who joyfully read books to the young students in every classroom. This year’s theme, Each Day Find a Way to Read, provided a morning of reading and imaginary exploration. The annual event produced by Rankin’s curriculum team is designed to foster a love of reading books by students in Kindergarten to fifth grade. The principal of Rankin Elementary is Stephanie Rakes.
