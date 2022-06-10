Dunleath Porchfest on Saturday

/ June 10, 2022

Residents of the Dunleath Historic Neighborhood will turn their porches into stages when it presents Dunleath Porchfest on Saturday, June 11 from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Porchfest is a unique event in which neighbors offer their porches as performance venues, musicians offer to share their talents, and guests stroll from house to house enjoying performances and Dunleath hospitality in a festival-like atmosphere. There are currently 45 performers scheduled to appear at this year’s event.

There will also be food vendors, event t-shirts and to generate more community goodwill, there will also be a canned goods collection for the food pantry. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Dunleath Porchfest has become recognized by many as a grassroots event that celebrates performing arts, a sense of community and good will and local history. For more information, visit Dunleath.org.