Dr. Johnnetta Cole returns to Greensboro

/ February 22, 2023

Former Bennett College President Dr. Johnnetta Cole returned to Greensboro to speak about her life fighting injustice, sharing reminisces from her childhood in the South, a pathfinding educator and resolute civic leader.

At two events, Cole, also former president of Spelman College, emphasized the need for “courageous conversation,” a theme in her book “Racism in American Public Life: A Call to Action.”

In Greensboro for Black History Month, as part of the 2023 Speaker Series of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, Cole met with civic leaders during a book signing. She toured the Museum, which included an emotional interlude at the historic lunch counter, Later in the day, Cole spoke at Bennett College.