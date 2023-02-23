Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Dr. Johnnetta Cole returns to Greensboro

By Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / February 22, 2023

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Dr. Johnnetta Cole delivers a pep talk to several members of Delta Theta Sigma Sorority, Inc. attending a book signing at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.

Former Bennett College President Dr. Johnnetta Cole returned to Greensboro to speak about her life fighting injustice, sharing reminisces from her childhood in the South, a pathfinding educator and resolute civic leader.

At two events, Cole, also former president of Spelman College, emphasized the need for “courageous conversation,” a theme in her book “Racism in American Public Life: A Call to Action.”

In Greensboro for Black History Month, as part of the 2023 Speaker Series of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, Cole met with civic leaders during a book signing. She toured the Museum, which included an emotional interlude at the historic lunch counter, Later in the day, Cole spoke at Bennett College.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Grimsley Whirlies repeat as Metro 4-A Tournament Champion

February 24, 2023

Former President Carter Chooses Hospice Care

February 23, 2023

Students get hands on lesson in skilled trades

February 23, 2023

Heartbreak and disbelief after Spearman autopsy report

February 23, 2023
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter