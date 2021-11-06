Dia de Muertos at Casa Azul of Greensboro

/ November 5, 2021

Share this article:

Casa Azul of Greensboro, a Latin arts and culture organization, celebrated its 10th anniversary with the annual tradition of Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead.

In Mexico and Latin countries, the festive yet somber holiday is on or around November 2, when people remember and honor their deceased loved ones, usually visiting cemeteries.

For the past decade Casa Azul presented Dia de Muertos in or near Greensboro Cultural Arts Center where colorful altars known as Ofrendas (offerings) honor the dearly departed with their favorite items. In Mexico and other countries, families honor their dead with Ofrendas in the homes.

This year the holiday’s Ofrendas honored families, African Americans, pets and children. A multiracial Ofrenda honored baseball legend Hank Aaron, actor Chadwick Boseman, basketball great Kobe Bryant, Congressman John Lewis, soccer player Diego Maradona and singer Naya Rivera.

Dia de Muertos Ofrenda Exhibit is open to the public through November 13 at Greensboro’s Center for Visual Arts Gallery in the Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.