Cone Health Now Offers Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines

/ November 12, 2021

Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at Cone Health’s community sites and partner locations.

Cone Health has begun offering pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only. Registration is now open.

The announcement comes as the FDA and CDC have approved a lower dosage of the vaccine for children ages five to 11.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children at Cone Health’s community sites and partner locations. Vaccines will be administered at the following community sites during the first week:

NC A&T Alumni Foundation Event Center, 200 N. Benbow.

Western Rockingham Family Medicine, 401 W. Decatur St., Madison, N.C.

Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

At this time, appointments can only be scheduled a week in advance. Allotments will be determined by weekly shipments from the state and federal government. Specific dates, times and locations for other upcoming clinics are available on Cone Health’s vaccination appointments calendar at conehealth.com/vaccine. The public can make appointments online or by calling (336) 890-1188 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to these clinics several Cone Health pediatricians’ offices will offer the vaccine to existing patients. Please check conehealth.com/vaccine for the list of practices and call the office to schedule an appointment.