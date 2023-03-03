Chamber presents awards to movers and shakers

March 3, 2023

Civic and Black enterprise leader Mae Douglas received the Thomas Z. Osborne Distinguished Citizen Award for community service and achievement from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

At the Chamber’s annual meeting at the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts, Douglas, a Greensboro native, spoke about her childhood in the Gate City, a professional career at Cox Communications and returning home to lead the Cone Health Board of Trustees and drive BIG: Black Investments in Greensboro, for the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. The award is the chamber’s highest honor. Named after the late Thomas Osborne, president of the Chamber of Commerce from 1984 to 1991, the award is given to a resident who has demonstrated extraordinary service and achievement within the community.

During an evening of recognition, the Chamber conferred the Athena Leadership Award to Alejandra Thompson of Thompson Traders. The Athena Award is a national honor presented to an individual who attains the highest level of professional excellence and is committed to improving the quality of life for others and the advancement of women.