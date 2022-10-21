Carolina Peacemaker 2022 General Election Endorsements

/ October 21, 2022

It’s that time! The Carolina Peacemaker advises its readers to look for the “D” (as in Democrat) next to the name and vote for the Democrat. Our friends and colleagues in the Republican Party have lost their way and no longer have ideas to help our communities grow and prosper. Unfortunately, with Republicans it’s all about promoting voter suppression, limiting women’s rights, anti-immigration, elevating authoritarian, anti- LGBTQ, anti- Black, anti- people of color, book- banning, antisemitic, xenophobic candidates to elected positions of power. Only you, THE VOTER, can stop this madness. Vote for the Democrat. Your lives and livelihoods depend on it.

There is only one nonpartisan contest on the ballot for Guilford County voters and that’s for Soil and Water Supervisor at the end.

U.S. Senate

Cheri Beasley

U.S. House of Representatives

District 1 – Don Davis

District 2 – Deborah K. Ross

District 3 – Barbara D. Gaskins

District 4 – Valerie P. Foushee

District 5 – Kyle Parrish

District 6 – Kathy Manning

District 7 – Charles Graham

District 8 – Scott Huffman

District 9 – Ben Clark

District 10 – Pat Genant

District 11- Jasmine Beach-Ferrara

District 12 – Alma S. Adams

District 13- Wiley Nickel

District 14 – Jeff Jackson

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice

Seat 3 – Lucy Inman

Seat 5 – Sam J. Ervin IV

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge

Seat 8 – Carolyn Jennings Thompson

Seat 9 – Brad A. Salmon

Seat 10 – Gale Murray Adams

Seat 11 – Darren Jackson

N.C. State Senate

District 27 – Michael Garrett

District 28 – Gladys A. Robinson

N.C. House of Representatives

District 57 – Ashton Clemmons

District 58 – Amos Quick

District 59 – Sherrie Young

District 60 – Cecil Brockman

District 61 – Mary Price (Pricey) Harrison

District 62 – Brandon Gray

DISTRICT OFFICES

N.C. Superior Court Judge

District 18-C- Seat 1- Stuart Albright

District 18- Seat 1 – Marc Ross Tyrey

District 18- Seat 2 – Larry Archie

District Attorney District 24 (Guilford) – Avery M. Crump

COUNTY OFFICES

Guilford Board of Commissioners

At-Large – Kay Cashion

District 1 – Carlvena Foster

District 2 – Paul Meinhart

District 3 – Derek Mobley

District 7 – Frankie T. Jones Jr.

Board of Education

At-Large – Alan Sherouse

District 2 – Amanda Cook

District 4 – Deon Clark

District 6 – Khem D. Irby

District 8 – Deena Hayes-Greene

Clerk of Superior Court

Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins

Sheriff (Guilford County)

Danny Rogers

NONPARTISAN OFFICE

Soil & Water Conservation Dist. Supervisor

Joshua (Fox) Brown