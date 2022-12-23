Bishop McGuinness girls, Smith boys advance in 46th Annual HAECO Invitational

/ December 23, 2022

The No.2 Golden Eagles of Smith High School opened the 46th annual HAECO Invitational with a 71-47 win over the No.7 Page Pirates. On the girls’ side, No.1 Bishop McGuinness rolled to an easy 67-30 victory over No.8 Grimsley.

The HAECO Tournament is hosted at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Tournament play began Tuesday, Dec. 20 and will run through Thursday, Dec.22.

In boys’ basketball action, Page kept the game close during the first half, 34-32, before Smith ran out to a 16-point lead. The Golden Eagles never looked back. Four Eagles placed in double figures led by Markquan Gilbert’s 15 points and Zavier Neely with 14. Braylon Collins and Gage Lattimore scored 12 apiece. Jerron Blackwell paced the Pirates with 14 points and four rebounds.

In the girls’ hoops, The Bishop McGuiness Villains raced to a 13-point half time lead against the Grimsley Whirlies. Adelaide Jernigan led the Villains with 15 first half points. She finished with a game-high 28 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Tate Chappell added 12 points.

Whirlies Avery Knapp and Alyssa Graves led the Whirlies with 10 and 11 points respectively.