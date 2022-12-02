Bikes for Kids

/ December 2, 2022

Share this article:

Hundreds of Guilford County third graders will jump for joy, shout with delight, and scream happily when they learn they have been gifted new bicycles. This week, Guilford County Schools in partnership with Bikes for Kids Foundation and local donors began awarding new 20-inch Huffy Rock It bicycles with drama and delight.

In raucous school assemblies that will continue into mid-December at 25 Title I schools, dozens of anxious students gather to learn if they are one of three lucky winners based on their essays on how “Kindness Matters.” In preparation for the assembly, each student received the book, “Think Big. Work Hard. Be Kind. No Excuses,” written by Bikes for Kinds executive Robert Krumroy.

As the third winner is announced, the students are prompted to begin shouting, “One more bike,” as one is rolled out to their delight.

During one of the programs with the fourth bike in view, a Bikes for Kids organizer declared, “I’ve got good news and bad news,” which the students shouted they want the bad news delivered. The bad news, there’s only one bike remaining front of them. Then, the surprisingly good news is sprung, and joyful noise erupts when the third graders learn that every student will receive a new bicycle.