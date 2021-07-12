A&T’s Sturgis Goes Pro

/ July 9, 2021

Share this article:

North Carolina A&T sprinter Cambrea Sturgis is headed to the professional ranks. The two -time NCAA champion announced Sunday, July 4, that she will be ending her collegiate career early to pursue a professional track and field career with athletic giant, Adidas.

Sturgis, a Kannapolis, N.C. native, would’ve been a junior this fall. Her major was criminal justice. She rocked the NCAA track and field world this year when she won the 100m and 200m dash at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships last June. It marked only the 13th time in NCAA history a runner placed first in both events. Sturgis’ time in the 100m, clocked at 10.74 seconds (wind-aided), was the fastest in NCAA history.

In an Instagram post to her fans and supporters, Sturgis wrote, “First of all I want to thank God for the opportunities and experience for taking me this far. I want to thank my family and friends for always supporting me and helping. I want to thank Coach Ross and the rest of the N.C.AT Track and Field coaching staff, as well as my teammates. I will never forget the great memories and my time as an Aggie.”

The United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association named Sturgis the Southeast Region Women’s Athlete of the Year. She missed being on the Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic team after advancing to the semifinals in her signature events. Sturgis will now run professionally for Adidas as she strives for a glorious running career.

COLLEGIATE TRACK & FIELD PERSONAL RECORD OF A&T’s CAMBREA STURGIS