A&T Gate City Alumni celebrate the holidays

/ December 17, 2021

The Gate City Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University hosted its annual Christmas Social on Friday, December 10, at the Barber Park Event Center in Greensboro. This year’s theme was “A Magical Night Holiday Masquerade Party.” Chapter members and guests from across the Triad dressed to impress as they enjoyed an evening of music, dancing and a “best masquerade mask” contest. The proceeds from the event benefit the Chapter Scholarship Program. This is one of several events the chapter hosts to raise funds for their annual scholarship. For the past 40 years, this scholarship has provided deserving Guilford County High School seniors with a $1,000/semester award (renewable up to four years). The scholarship application opens January 1, 2022.

The Gate City chapter is in the process of funding an Endowment that will provide a full-ride scholarship to a Guilford County student.

To donate to either scholarship, mail checks to: Gate City Alumni Chapter, P.O. Box 20005, Greensboro, N.C. 27420 or text “GateCity” to 41444.