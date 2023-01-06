Artistry in Action

Artistry in ActionBy Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / January 6, 2023
At the invitation of Swann Middle School Art Teacher Kym Cooper, students spent a Saturday afternoon at Creative Greensboro’s GROW Residency Studio to participate in a free form community mural project.
The students worked with Cooper and area muralist Alex Figueroa to express themselves on a large canvass that will hang in the century old Dunleath neighborhood school.
“I wanted to get a few students involved in painting a mural for my middle school with a local Greensboro [artist],” she said, explaining that Principal Patrick Battle agreed to cover costs.
Creative Greensboro chose Cooper as a GROW resident artist. In the Cultural Center’s studio, she presented a series of paintings on African Americans from 1619 to present.