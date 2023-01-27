Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Aggies hold first place in Colonial League

Courtesy A&T Athletics / January 27, 2023

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Aggie Junior guard Maleia Bracone (right) drives to the basket against a Stony Brook player. Bracone finished the game with eight points and four rebounds in the win over the Seawolves. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

Defense strategist and coach Tarrell Robinson has led North Carolina A&T women’s basketball teams to three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) tournament championships and four MEAC regular-season titles. He is currently leading the lady Aggies to success in the Colonial Athletic League.

In its first season in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), A&T is in first place after seven games after defeating the Stony Brook Seawolves, 68-60, Friday night at Corbett Sports Center. A&T is 12-6 overall and 6-1 in the CAA, giving the Aggies a half-game lead over Drexel. Stony Brook falls to 10-7 overall and 4-2 in the CAA.

“It was a good team win,” said sophomore forward Laila Acox, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists on 4-for-6 shooting. “We all came out and played together. We executed everything that we went over during practice. I love how we come together and play together.”

That certainly was the case on the defensive end. Stony Brook made one of its last 12 shots, including missing their final nine field goal attempts. The Seawolves also turned the ball three times in the final five minutes.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Aggies hold first place in Colonial League

January 27, 2023

Pharmacies may begin distributing birth control without a physician’s prescription

January 27, 2023

The Big Payback” documentary to host national reparations debate at Bennett College and other HBCUs across the U.S.

January 26, 2023

National initiative plans to place N.C. women of color in the boardroom

January 26, 2023
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter