Aggies hold first place in Colonial League

/ January 27, 2023

Defense strategist and coach Tarrell Robinson has led North Carolina A&T women’s basketball teams to three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) tournament championships and four MEAC regular-season titles. He is currently leading the lady Aggies to success in the Colonial Athletic League.

In its first season in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), A&T is in first place after seven games after defeating the Stony Brook Seawolves, 68-60, Friday night at Corbett Sports Center. A&T is 12-6 overall and 6-1 in the CAA, giving the Aggies a half-game lead over Drexel. Stony Brook falls to 10-7 overall and 4-2 in the CAA.

“It was a good team win,” said sophomore forward Laila Acox, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists on 4-for-6 shooting. “We all came out and played together. We executed everything that we went over during practice. I love how we come together and play together.”

That certainly was the case on the defensive end. Stony Brook made one of its last 12 shots, including missing their final nine field goal attempts. The Seawolves also turned the ball three times in the final five minutes.